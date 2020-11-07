Big Boy Toyz Founder interacts with India TV, gives insight on 360-degree virtual tour of BBT headquarters

Image Source : BIG BOY TOYZ Big Boy Toyz Founder

Premium pre-owned Cars Company Big Boy Toyz Founder & MD-CEO, Jatin Ahuja in a written interaction with India TV digital spoke about how they are making improvistions in their business to meet car lovers expectations by exploring the digital space. Ahuja shared about their new initiatives such as introducing the 360-degree virtual tour of their headquarters, besides other things. Big Boy Toyz company houses pre-owned luxury, exotic and imported cars for sale in India.

Q: To those who are new to know about your presence, what would you like to say to them?

A: Big Boy Toyz, puts themselves in the global map by becoming India's first automobile digital platform to turn into a global digital encyclopedia for all the car lovers across the world. Big Boy Toyz is also the one stop shop for their consumers within the country for providing pre-owned luxury cars from different brands.

Q: How does Big Boy Toyz online presence makes a difference?

A: Big Boy Toyz, is emerging as a major leader in the digital space for the Indian automobile Industry, by introducing the first ever 360-degree virtual tour of their Headquarters on their website and their recently launched app. BBT is India's first showroom to reach out to its audience using this technology. This enhanced digital tour has been introduced by the organization in order to ensure maximum digital access to the BBT showroom for the consumers via their digital platform – it is as good as being physically present in the HQ with almost 80 per cent approximate experiential marketing for the consumers. This revolutionary step on their 11th anniversary has pinned BBT in the global auto industry sphere as it showcases how the Indian pre-owned industry has emerged as an organized technologically sound sector with a major player like BBT leading the way. This enables the entire showroom of BBT within the reach of the global consumer via laptops & smart phones.

Q: How can it be a win-win game for both sellers and buyers?

A: Pre-owned vehicles available at Big Boy Toyz are in general cars that give value for money, a hassle free experience to the buyer. For us pre-owned cars is all about good quality car at a good price for the buyer and for the seller the aim is to ensure quality product and customer satisfaction. We at BBT believes in always making our consumer smile with the product we deliver as customer satisfaction is of utmost importance at Big Boy Toyz.

Q: What is the exclusivity of Big Boy Toyz?

A: BBT is the 1st Indian automobile company to introduce the VR technology to their website by providing a 360-degree visual tour of their website to the consumers — the perfect concept for maintaining the safety of the consumers during these trying times. The recently launched BBT app also ensures the same. Quality car at the right cost, and excellent digital presence along with world class consumer experiential marketing.

Q: What Big Boy Toyz has to offer this festive season?

A: We have 0-km driven Volvo XC 90 excellence lounge in our inventory and we are offering the same for Rs 1.11 crore brand new. The current market price for the same car is Rs 1.65 crore. By purchasing this car through BBT, the customer stands to save 54 Lakhs.

Image Source : BIG BOY TOYZ Big Boy Toyz deals in pre-owned luxury cars for sale in India.

Q: What makes the festive season peak time to buy cars?

A: Festive season marks the launching of many new models by brands as consumers consider purchase of vehicles during festive season to be auspicious.

Q: What's the advantage for consumers to purchase from Big Boy Toyz?

A: Some of the advantages for the consumers are:

The 161 checkpoints and certification from Big Boy Toyz, which ensures that the car quality is in excellent condition.

Exploring the inventory of cars available at BBT headquarters by cruising through the BBT website after the recently introduced VR technology which allows 360-degree virtual tour of the website.

Information on all cars for all car lovers around the world on the recently launched tab — which allows the car lovers to be updated about all automobiles across the globe — the perfect new car encyclopaedia of the global automobile industry.

Q: What are your future plans?

A: We are focusing on enhancing our digital presence only.

