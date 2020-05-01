Not a single car sold in April? India braces for unprecedented ZERO monthly automotive sales

Image Source : AP An employee wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the life as we know it to a standstill. Things on the automotive front are no different. As we move into May, it has been over a month since all manufacturing plants have been shut for operations. This has led to an unprecedented month in terms of sales figures. As the numbers come out for the month of April, it is highly probable that not even a single car was sold in India.

The most successful automotive manufacturer in India -- Maruti Suzuki -- has reported zero sales in the month of April. This is for the first time that no Maruti car was sold in the entire country for an entire month.

Similar figures are expected from other automotive manufacturers as well as the country reels from a 40-day long lockdown.

Over 25,000 dealerships across the country had shut operations when Prime Miniter Narendra Modi announced the first phase on March 25. This is no clarity as to when these manufacturers will resume operations.

