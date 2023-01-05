Auto Expo 2023: Where, how to watch all big launches from at the mega event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Auto Expo is being held in India after a gap of three years.

Auto Expo 2023: After a three-year hiatus, Asia's largest automotive event, Auto Expo, will return in 2023. The show is jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India , Confederation of Indian Industry, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Automobile manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Hyundai, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, and others. Two-wheeler manufacturers such as Okinawa, Hero Electric, Tork Motors, and others will also participate in the event.

India’s leading auto-tech company, CarDekho Group, has made all preparations to bring high quality content and give an immersive experience for millions of auto enthusiasts. The company will set up a special platform to host content from the Auto Expo 2023. Content would be available free of charge to all petrolheads and car enthusiasts all over the country.

CarDekho has anticipated that approximately 45 million viewers who were unable to attend the event would benefit from this platform.

"The Auto Expo is returning after three years, and there is a lot of excitement among automobile enthusiasts," stated Mayank Jain, CEO of New Auto Business – CarDekho Group. However, things have changed since the pandemic, and some people are still hesitant to attend the event in person. CarDekho is bringing Auto Expo to these individuals and those from other parts of India who are unable to travel there. From the expo to the people on their smartphones and computers, our editorial teams will provide high-quality coverage at a single location."

In order to curate content for CarDekho's AutoExpo 2023 platform, the editorial teams from PowerDrift, Zigwheels, CarDekho, and BikeDekho will extensively cover the automobile expo. Over 145 videos and 120 articles hosted on this platform will be accessible to enthusiasts, OEMs, and automotive enthusiasts. They will also be able to watch live streaming of important launches and unveilings from their smartphones and laptops, and would not miss any of the Auto Expo's important events.