2023 BMW i7 Electric sedan launched in India: Design, features, price and specifications

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BMW File Photo for representation only.

BMW has unveiled brand new 2023 740i and i7 xDrive60 premium sedans in India. The vehicles were launched at an event held at BMW's Mumbai showroom recently. The new version of the i7 has numerous mechanical improvements as well as an entirely new appearance and interior design. The two saloons which follow the recently announced XM flagship SUV introduction in Delhi, are BMW's first launches of 2023.

AUTO EXPO 2023: FULL COVERAGE

Features, Specifications:

The top-of-the-line xDrive 60 edition of the BMW i7, which has two electric motors has landed in India. It produces 745 Nm of torque and 536.4 horsepower of total power. According to WLTP certification, the i7's 101.7 kWh battery pack can go up to 625 kilometres on a single charge. It will face off against cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan, and Audi RS e-Tron GT, among others.

According to BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah, the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series "marks a turning point. It is a representation of "Forwardism," which always rebels against the status quo and is a distinctive quality of individuals who forge the future. But one thing has remained constant: it continues to be the benchmark for all luxurious things.

ALSO READ: Lexus to showcase its SUV RX 450hl at AutoExpo 2023 - DETAILS

The exteriors

Although the 740i form is clearly recognisable, the luxury barge now has an aggressive front end with a huge kidney grill that has discreet lighting and a split layout for the new LED headlamp and DRLs, which have Swarovski crystals implanted inside of them. Piano black accents draw attention to the bottom portion of the front bumper, which also has two modern air vents on either side.