Lexus to showcase its SUV RX 450hl at AutoExpo 2023, Know more about the premiere car

Image Source : LEXUS INDIA Lexus to showcase its SUV RX 450hl at AutoExpo 2023

Lexus is showcasing its SUV RX 450 hl at AutoExpo 2023 to be held in Pragati Maidan on January 11. Described as a luxury crossover, Lexus has priced the RX 450hl at 1.11 Crore. The car comes in a single 7-seater option variant with a hybrid (electric-petrol) engine.

The 3456cc hybrid engine produces a total of 308bhp (259bhp by a petrol engine and 49bhp from the electric motor) and 335 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 180 kmph and can do 0-100 in about 8 seconds.

The SUV has an aggressive exterior design with its trademark ‘spindle grille’ and pointy cat-eye-shaped headlamps. According to the Lexus website, this design conveys both “sophistication and strength” and harmonizes visual flow. It has sculpted flowing lines paired with LED illumination and iconic accents giving it a sporty and luxurious look at the same time.

Inside, the luxury car greets with plush and premium interiors. A large infotainment screen which can be controlled from the steering wheel, leather seats which can be adjusted with the push of a button, and reclining back seats which can also be folded down to make additional luggage space. The panoramic sunroof and cruise control make it one of the most comfortable driving experiences available in the market.

The RX 450hl SUV was launched in 2019 to replace the 5-seater RX450h at the time.

