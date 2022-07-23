Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Control your ego & anger, know your astro prediction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE.SCORPIOCLUB Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): As the last week of July begins, all the 12 zodiac signs are expected to witness major changes in their life depending upon their planetary position. According to astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, Scorpios need to control their ego and anger. Also, there is the possibility of financial loss due to a close friend. Read to know about Scorpions' astrological predictions for the last week of July.

Ganesha says the completion of any desired work at this time can bring more peace of mind and happiness. At this point, the planetary position is dominating your destiny. Getting some good news can boost your self-confidence and energy. It is important to control your ego and anger. However, there is also the possibility of financial loss due to a close friend. Maintain coordination in business related to the partnership. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. You should pay more attention to yoga and exercise.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

