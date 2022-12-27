Mercury Transit 2022: Budh gochar in Capricorn will affect your zodiac signs | Know what is in store for you

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mercury Transit in Capricorn effect on zodiac signs

Mercury Transit 2022: The great planet Mercury is entering Capricorn after ending the journey of Sagittarius on 28th December 2022. After this, it will enter Aquarius. In the middle of its journey in Capricorn, Mercury will turn retrograde on January 14 and will again turn direct on February 4. Mercury, the lord of Gemini and Virgo, is considered to be a low sign in Pisces and an exalted sign in Virgo. According to Vedic astrology, if the planet Mercury, the factor of communication and intelligence, is in a weak or inauspicious position in the horoscope, then the person has to face many problems. On the other hand, if Mercury is in a strong state, then there is an increase in wealth, honor, and glory. Know the astrological analysis of the effects of Mercury transit in Capricorn for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Ganesha says that the transiting effect of Mercury will bring great success, there will be progress in the work business, and the decisions taken by you and the work done will also be appreciated. There will be a full collaboration of the government. If you want to take any decision related to the election, then this is a good opportunity, take advantage of it. Be reflective about the health and fitness of the parents. If you want to try for a change of place in your job, then try and get success.

Taurus

Ganesha says interest in religion and spirituality will increase during Mercury's transit. Luck will be good and the efforts made in the direction of employment will also be successful. If you want to try to study, service or citizenship in foreign companies, then the opportunity will be favorable from that point of view also. Time will be more favorable for students and students participating in the competition. The responsibility of the kids will be fulfilled. For the new couple, there is also the possibility of having and raising a child.

Gemini

Ganesha says that the effect of Mercury transit can bring many unexpected results and ups and downs. Have to be careful about your health. Diseases like skin diseases, drug reactions, and other allergies have to be avoided. Avoid being a victim of conspiracy even at the workplace. It would be better to come straight home after completing the work. If you work on keeping your strategies and plans confidential, you will be more successful. Matters related to real estate or land will be resolved.

Cancer

Ganesha says that the effect of the transit of Mercury will be pleasant for married life. Things related to marriage will also be successful. The awaited work in the departments of the central or state government will be completed. If you want to apply for a new tender, then the planetary transit will be favorable from that point of view as well. Avoid doing shared business. Do not lend more money to anyone in the middle of this period, otherwise, the possibility of financial loss will be high.

Leo

Ganesha says that the effect of Mercury will be normal during the transit, so take every action and decision very carefully. Avoid secret enemies. Your close people will try to bring you down. Be aware of your health, due to excessive expenditure, you may also have to face a financial crisis. If you use your energy properly, you will be more successful. Students will have to make more effort to get good marks in the examination.

Virgo

Ganesha says that the transit effect of Mercury will bring great success. If you want to start some big work or sign a new contract, then the transit will be favorable for that. There will be intensity in matters related to love. If you also want to do a love marriage, then the opportunity will be excellent. Time will be more favorable for competitors. There is also a possibility of getting support from senior family members and elder brothers.

Libra

Ganesha says that the effect of Mercury will be good during the transit. Matters related to paternal property will be resolved. The resolution that was going on for a long time to buy a house or a vehicle will be fulfilled. Good news will be received from friends and relatives. The awaited works in government departments will be completed. If you want to apply for a new tender, then from that point of view also the transit of planets will give you excellent success. Be aware of the health and fitness of the parents.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that Mercury will give auspicious results while transiting. Not only will there be an increase in courage and might, but the decisions taken and the work done by you will also be appreciated. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. The responsibility of the kids will be fulfilled. There is also a possibility of childbirth and a rise for the new couple. You'll be more successful if you work at keeping your plans confidential. Do not let differences with younger brothers grow in the family.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that the effect of the Mercury transit will bring many unexpected economic reforms. Not only will there be an increase in the means of income, but there is also the hope of getting back the money given for many days. There will also be chances of getting accidental money. Matters related to land will be resolved. With the help of your oratory skills, you will easily win over even the most difficult situations. Students and competitive students will have to put in more effort to score good marks in the examination.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the transit of Mercury is nothing less than a boon, so if you want to start a new business or enter into a new contract, do not delay in taking a decision. Efforts made to invest in foreign companies will also be successful. The progress of the child will be seen. There is also a possibility of childbirth and a rise for the new couple. Marital talks will also be successful. Will earn respect on the strength of his energy.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that there will be many ups and downs during the transit of Mercury, and you will be saved from loss in business. Do not lend more money to anyone, otherwise, there is a possibility of financial loss. There will be more rush. It would be prudent to settle the disputed matters outside the court. Students participating in the competition will have to show complete concentration in their studies. There is a possibility of getting the unpleasant message from friends and relatives. Child-related concerns can be troubling.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the transit effect of Mercury will be called good. There will be an increase in the means of salary. The money given for a long time is expected to be returned. Support from senior family members and elder brothers will also be received. There will be the full collaboration of the government. If you want to apply for any kind of government tender, then the transit of the planet will be favorable from that point of view also. For the new couple, there is also the possibility of having and raising a child.

