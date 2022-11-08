Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE: Chandra Grahan's Sutak Time, Visibility, Effects and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lunar Eclipse 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE: The last Chandra Grahan is being observed on November 8, 2022. Chandra Grahan always falls on Purnima Tithi and this time it is going to be observed in the month of Kartik. Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse occurs when sun and moon are on the exact opposite side of the earth. The last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in many countries including India. It will be visible over most of North-East Europe, the Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, North America and South America. In India, only the eastern parts of the country will be able to see whereas the rest of the country would see a partial eclipse.

