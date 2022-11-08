Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
  Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE: Chandra Grahan's Sutak Time, Visibility, Effects and other details
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse occurs when sun and moon are on the exact opposite side of the earth. This time people will witness a total Chandra Grahan on Kartik Purnima.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2022 8:40 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Lunar Eclipse 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE: The last Chandra Grahan is being observed on November 8, 2022. Chandra Grahan always falls on Purnima Tithi and this time it is going to be observed in the month of Kartik. Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse occurs when sun and moon are on the exact opposite side of the earth. The last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in many countries including India. It will be visible over most of North-East Europe, the Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, North America and South America. In India, only the eastern parts of the country will be able to see whereas the rest of the country would see a partial eclipse. 

 

 

Live updates :Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE

  • Nov 08, 2022 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Siddhivinayak temple to remain close during eclipse

    In view of the last lunar eclipse of the year, the doors of the Siddhivinayak temple will be closed for common devotees from 2.15 pm to 6.19 pm. In such a situation, Jal Abhishek will be done till the eclipse period and the temples will open only after the eclipse is over. After 7 pm, aarti will be performed by opening the doors and offering bhog.

     

  • Nov 08, 2022 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Lunar eclipse time in India

    The lunar eclipse on 8 November 2022 will be fully and partially visible in some parts of India. According to the Indian time, the lunar eclipse atsrts 02:41 in the afternoon and will end at 06:20 in the evening. The eclipse will be visible with the rise at 05:20 pm. At the same time, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start at 09:21 in the morning and will end after the eclipse ends.

     

