Lunar Eclipse 2022: Kartik Purnima to mark last chandra grahan of this year; AVOID these things on Nov 8

Lunar Eclipse 2022: From the astrological and scientific point of view, different reasons and the importance of the eclipse have been explained. The event of eclipse is not considered auspicious from a religious point of view. It has also been mentioned in astrology that an eclipse affects all zodiac signs in one way or the other. Therefore, many activities are considered taboo during the eclipse. There is a special prohibition on auspicious work, eating, traveling and religious works, especially during the eclipse. The last and second lunar eclipse of this year is going to take place on the day of Kartik Purnima.

There will be a lunar eclipse on 08 November 2022, which will also be visible in India. Therefore, during this time, take special care of some things. The ill effects of an eclipse can be avoided by keeping in mind certain actions during this time. Know what things to keep in mind during a lunar eclipse and what to avoid.

Do not do these work during a lunar eclipse

Don't rest

Sleeping during the eclipse is considered taboo. Therefore, avoid taking rest during the eclipse. During this, remembrance of God and chanting of mantras can be done.

Do not eat food

It is said that the food eaten during the eclipse is like poison. Because during this time the effect of negative energy increases. Therefore, cooking and eating food should be avoided during this time. Tulsi leaves should be kept in water, milk, curd and cooked food.

Do not travel

Do not go out of the house during the eclipse. Especially a pregnant woman should not go out in the eclipse at all. Do not keep the doors of the temple open: Before the eclipse, close the doors of the temple in the worship room or cover it with a cloth. After the eclipse is over, sprinkle Gangajal everywhere in the house.

Do not touch the plants

One should not touch any trees and plants including Tulsi during the eclipse. During this time neither water should be given to the plants nor flowers and leaves should be plucked.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in these places including India

The last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in many countries including India. It will be visible over most of North-East Europe, the Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, North America and South America.

Lunar eclipse time

According to Indian time, the lunar eclipse will start on 08 November 2022 at 02:41 in the afternoon and will end at 06:20 in the evening. The eclipse will be visible with the rise at 05:20 in the evening. At the same time, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start at 09:21 in the morning and will end after the eclipse ends.

