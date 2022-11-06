Horoscope Today, November 7: Favorable day for Aries, Gemini, Virgo; Taurus needs to be careful

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 7

Horoscope Today, November 7: Today is the Chaturdarshi date and Monday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturdashi's date will remain till 4.15 pm today. After that, the full moon date will start. Today the full moon of Vratadi will be celebrated. Today Dev Deepawali will be celebrated. Tonight there will be Siddhi Yoga till 10.37 pm and Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 12.37 pm tonight. Apart from this, from 4:15 pm today evening till 4:23 am the next morning, there will be the Bhadra of heaven. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of November 7 will be for you and with what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a very good day for you. You will benefit from the female side. People doing business in flower decoration will get good orders, which will benefit them a lot. All the pending work will be completed. Will help a poor child. Your tension will be less today. The workload of the office will be high, due to which you will have to complete it very easily.

Taurus

Today your confidence level will be high. People doing business with you will be impressed by your ideas. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to progress. Eating a balanced diet will keep your health better. You will get the support of a colleague in increasing the business. Spouse will give you a gift today. Will have fun at home with the children today.

Gemini

Today your day will start with the happiness of your loved ones. Teachers will go to school to teach so that children can get a good education. Today you will get respect in the Hindi world, due to which you will feel more proud of yourself. Stay away from spicy food outside, which will keep your health good. Will work with new energy, and all the work will be done successfully. You will get love from your spouse, due to which mutual love will become stronger.

Cancer

Today you are going to start your day with a new zeal. There will be a decrease in your confidence, for which you will have to develop your ability to increase your confidence. People doing business with hardware will get more profit today. Will meet a friend living abroad. Will take your spouse to a nice palace for dinner. More money will be gained.

Leo

Today will be your special day. You will meet some new interesting people, which will make you happy. Lovemates will make plans to go on a date together. Business plans will increase, due to which your income will be more profitable. There will be a meeting with some unknown person who will benefit you in the future. People doing business with organic food will make good profits today. Donate clothes to a poor person, which will improve the financial condition of the house.

Virgo

You will have a good day today. Today there will be a success in family work, which will increase happiness and peace in the family. Will entrust the responsibility of his work to a responsible person. You have to be alert from the enemy side so that you do not suffer any damage. Today you will go on a long journey with your friends, which will give you a memorable moment. Will do everything seriously so that you will touch new heights soon.

Libra

Today will be a good start to your day. You will take an important decision in your life, which will make your future bright in future. You will meet a politician, with whom you will discuss your problems. You will get the support of a higher official. There is a need to avoid sleazy people because only by avoiding them you will progress in life. You will get support from your village side, people will respect you.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will get a lot of relief from diabetes today. You can show your stomach pain problem to the doctor. You will go shopping with your children, and your love for children will increase a lot. You will share happiness with your family members only by staying at home. Today is going to be a very good day for the farmer brothers, the crop yield will be good.



Sagittarius

Today is going to bring new happiness to you. You can go to a new friend's house. There will be benefits from the child side. People doing business with hardware will get more profitable tender today. To run the business well, you will take advice from an experienced person. Today you will organize a religious program at home in which you will have food with your favorite friends. You work with patience, so that, soon you will be successful.



Capricorn

Today we will start our day with great enthusiasm. You will be more worried about your career, but this is not the time to panic believe in your ability and move forward. Women will get free time from household chores today. You will get the blessings of elders. You will take an important decision in life which will be beneficial for you in the future.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be normal. The employees associated with the news channel will get a new experience today. You have to go to another state for your education. Your daughter will be selected for a government job today. You have to work hard to be successful in life. People associated with the film industry will work on a new project today, and your problems will be less.

Pisces

Today your morale will be very good. You will have to travel to another country for business. Give your time to a special person, which will increase your happiness and you will also get benefit from it. People associated with the sports sector will get respect today. Because of your simple nature, more and more people will try to connect with you.

