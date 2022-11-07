Lunar Eclipse 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of the last Chandra Grahan of the year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Effect of Lunar Eclipse 2022 on the 12 zodiac signs

Lunar Eclipse 2022: This year, the last Chandra Grahan is taking place on November 8. It will be a total lunar eclipse which will be visible in certain parts of India including Kolkata and northeastern states. The Sutak period starts 9 hours before the eclipse which will have auspicious and inauspicious effects on all the zodiac signs. Let's have a look at all the changes that Chandra Grahan will bring to people's lives.

Aries

This lunar eclipse will take place in your first house. Due to the effect of the Chandra Grahan, you may be worried about your health. Therefore, to get rid of health-related problems, you should offer water to the root of the banyan tree. Also, after the eclipse, milk, water etc. should be consumed in a silver glass.

Taurus

The lunar eclipse will take place in the twelfth house, that is, this eclipse will affect your happiness. Today you may have some concerns regarding the family. Therefore, to get rid of family worries, you should bring neem leaves before the eclipse and keep them in about one and a half liters of water during the eclipse. After the eclipse, pour this water into the plants along with the leaves.

Gemini

This lunar eclipse will take place in your eleventh house which is related to income and wish fulfillment. The effects of this eclipse will be good for you. You will get happiness. Therefore, to maintain this auspicious condition, offer milk to the Bhairav ​​temple after the eclipse and respectfully feed milk to a laborer.

Cancer

This lunar eclipse will take place in your tenth house, that is, it will affect your career and your father's career. You and your father may have mental problems. Therefore, to avoid these troubles, you should not drink milk after sunset. Curdle the milk after the eclipse and drink the water of this curdled milk.

Leo

The lunar eclipse will take place in your ninth house, that is, it will affect your luck. Due to Chandra Grahan, there will be ups and downs in your life. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious results of the Moon God and to ensure auspicious results, you should put some white rice in a bowl and keep it in the temple of the house and donate them after the eclipse. At the time of the lunar eclipse, immerse 4 dry coconuts in water.

Virgo

This lunar eclipse will take place in your eighth house which is related to age. Your life will increase due to the effect of this lunar eclipse. Also, you will gain money. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Chandra Grahan, you should chant the mantra of the Moon God. Donate some gram in the temple after the lunar eclipse and donate kheer in the name of your elders on the new moon night.

Libra

The lunar eclipse will take place in your seventh house. It means that your relationship with your life partner will be affected. You will lose meaning due to this effect. You may have to suffer the loss of money and property. Therefore, to avoid harm, donate milk immediately after the lunar eclipse. During the eclipse, take out rice one-tenth of your weight and keep it in your house permanently.

Scorpio

This lunar eclipse will take place in your sixth house which is related to health, friends, and enemies. There may be some fluctuations in your health due to the effect of this eclipse. Therefore, to avoid these ups and downs, avoid telling your secrets while talking to someone on the phone during the lunar eclipse. If possible, feed the rabbit after the eclipse.

Sagittarius

This lunar eclipse will take place in your fifth house. You may have some physical problems due to the effect of this eclipse. Therefore, to avoid such troubles, travel to a hilly place soon after the lunar eclipse. Chant the mantras in loud voice during the eclipse.

Capricorn

This lunar eclipse will take place in your fourth house which is related to mother, land, building, and vehicle. You will get all kinds of benefits from the effect of this Grahan. You will also get opportunities to make money. Therefore, to ensure the position of profit, you should not oppose the mother on any issue for the next 15 days after the lunar eclipse. And for the next three days, offer milk to the guests who come to the house.

Aquarius

This lunar eclipse will take place in your third house which is related to brothers and sisters. With the effect of this eclipse, the wealth of your brothers and sisters will increase. Along with this, you will also get financial support from them. Therefore, to keep the brothers and sisters together and to ensure their economic growth, you should chant the mantras of Goddess Durga during the lunar eclipse. Take out wheat or jaggery during the eclipse, and donate it with respect to a sweeper after the eclipse.

Pisces

This lunar eclipse will take place in your second house which is related to money. Due to the effect of this eclipse, you may have some concerns about your money. Therefore, to get rid of this worry, take a bath after the lunar eclipse ends and take blessings by touching the feet of your mother or an old woman. After the eclipse, take two handfuls of rice from the mother or mother-in-law and always keep it with you in a white bag.

