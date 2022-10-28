Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time of last chandra grahan of this year; Do's and Don'ts to see 'Blood Moon'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Know everything about last Lunar Eclipse of 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022: It is time for the last Chandra Grahan of the year after the last solar eclipse of 2022 just passed on October 25. It will be the total lunar eclipse that will take place on November 8, Tuesday. After this, the next total lunar eclipse will take place after a gap of three years on March 14, 2025. However, the partial and penumbral Chandra Grahan will continue to take place during this time.

NASA also confirmed the same in its recent tweet said, "On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area."

What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon align in a straight line. During this total Chandra Grahan, the moon enters the darkest part of the earth's shadow called the umbra.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date and time in India

The total lunar eclipse, the last Chandra Grahan of 2022, will take place on November 8. The eclipse will begin at 5:32 pm and will end at 6:48 pm. The duration is 45 minutes and 48 seconds.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Visibility

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of North/East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, Much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica, according to 'Time and Date' website. In India, it will be visible in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati. However, a partial lunar eclipse will be seen in New Delhi and other parts of India.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Period

According to astrology, whenever a lunar eclipse occurs, the Sutak period starts exactly 9 hours before that. No auspicious work is done during the Sutak period. This lunar eclipse will be visible in India, so the Sutak period will be valid in India.

Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Do's and Don'ts

Lunar eclipse should not be watched with naked eyes and telescope, binocular, or glasses should be used

Eating during the eclipse is not recommended. Moreover, it is advised to keep tulsi leaves in the food dishes, especially the ones made of milk.

Chant mantras and take the name of God to minimize the harmful effect of lunar eclipse.

Avoid cutting hair and nail during the eclipse as it is considered inauspicious. Apart from this, do not use knives, fork, or any other pointed and sharp tools.

Donating food and clothes is considered auspicious after the lunar eclipse.

