Horoscope Today, November 9: Cancer's health will be good, rift with neighbours will end

Horoscope Today, November 9: Wednesday is Pratipada date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada date will remain till 5.16 pm today. According to the Hindi calendar, this is the ninth month of the year, which is very important. This month is considered to be the form of God Himself. Tonight there will be Variyan Yoga till pm and after passing the whole day today, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 03.09 am. Know how the the day will be for people of all zodiac signs and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Your good personality will help in making a different identity in society. Today you can get a chance to meet a respected person. Today is a good day for the contractors of this zodiac. Due to the change of weather, the problem of cold can increase a bit today. To avoid this, include dry fruits in your daily routine. Apply sandalwood tilak in the morning and go out of the house.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today, with a little hard work, the sum of some big benefits can be made. Financial condition will improve with the help of the spouse. Will make a plan to go to some function today. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today is a good day for lovemate, gifting them a painting will make the relationship sweeter. Today, by pouring apples in running water, the problems will end in a jiffy. Feed fresh bread to the cow in the evening, you will gain money.

Gemini

Today will be your best day. You will talk to a friend on the call today. Old memories will be refreshed. If married men of this zodiac gift a sari to their spouse today, the sweetness in their relationship will increase. Today is going to be beneficial for the property dealer. This will keep your financial side strong. You can go out to dinner with your lovemate. Today the honor and respect of the people associated with politics will increase.

Cancer

Today your whole day will be spent with the parents. Today, family happiness will increase by feeding the parents with kheer or rice pudding. Neighbours with whom there was a rift earlier, will forget everything and extend the hand of friendship. Today, the health will be good. It would be good to consume fresh fruits for good health. Today will be a favorable day for the students of this zodiac. You can get some good news related to the exam. Keep seven grains of black pepper in your pocket while going out of the house. There is bound to be benefit. Feed the poor you will get peace of mind.



Leo

Today your day will be normal. Today the workload of the office can be high, the more easily you do it, the sooner it will be completed. Today is going to be a profitable day for the property dealer of this zodiac. Today, with a little hard work, the sum of some big benefits can be made. Financial condition will improve with the help of the spouse. While leaving the house in the morning, he left only after bowing his head in the temple.



Virgo

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. You can go out with your friend, where you will meet a distant relative. Today is a good day for Lovemate. Together they will go for a temple visit. You will plan to have dinner out with family. Today will be a good day for engineering students. You can get a job offer from a big company. Offer laddus of desi ghee to Ganesh ji.



Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. In the office today, the boss can get angry seeing the unfinished work, it is better to complete your work on time. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac. You will get a positive response if you speak in front of your higher officer. You can gift a ring to your lovemate today. Sweetness will increase between the two of them. Today will be a good day for the fabricator of this zodiac. Today you are getting chances of getting good job offer. By feeding food to the needy, your mind will be happy.

Scorpio

Today will be an important day. Your unfulfilled wishes will be fulfilled today. There are chances of marriage getting fixed with the lovemate. There may be a plan to watch a movie outside with friends. You will plan to go out in connection with business. The mother will do Manglik program at home. All your pending work will be completed easily. Along with this, new people will keep coming to the house. Health today will be much better than before.



Sagittarius

Luck will support you on this day. Today the thought work will be completed. Due to this the economic condition will improve a lot. People sitting unemployed are likely to get employment today. Today will be a better day for people associated with science. There can be promotions for government servants on this day. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a close relative. Offer water to the Sun God in the morning.

Capricorn

Today's day will be spent roaming outside. For entertainment with family members, you can plan a trip somewhere far away. All the members of the family will get happiness. The business class of this zodiac is going to suddenly get some big benefits today. Today is a very good day for the people of Tent House. Today you can get a booking order from a big party. The economic side will be stronger than before. By donating, your financial side will remain strong.



Aquarius

Today will be a very good day. A plan can be made to hang out with Lovemate. Do not get angry on any member of the house without reason. Today, if you invest your money in some religious work, then you will get the benefit of family happiness. If people of this zodiac come out of the house today with the blessings of a girl, then they will get definite benefits. Today, the contribution of your spouse in your important works will prove to be effective. By keeping 5 cloves of cloves together, all your problems will go away.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day. Today you will be a little worried about something. Today the desire to do something new will come in your mind. Today is an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac for the work related to filling form. You will go for shopping for some goods with family members in the evening. You will go to a birthday party with friends. You will enjoy there with your other friends. Feeding green grass to the cow has the potential of getting benefit in the field of studies.

