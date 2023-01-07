Horoscope Today, January 8: Gemini may get rid of loan burden, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 8: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 8: Sunday is Pratipada date of Magh Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi ended today morning at 7.08 am, currently the second date is going on. Vaidhriti Yoga will be there till 9.43 am today morning, after that Vishkumbh Yoga will take place, along with this, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will be there from sunrise today till 6.05 am the next morning. After passing the whole day today, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 6.05 minutes am in the next morning. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you on January 8 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

It will be a good day. You will get full support from family members. Especially, the love of the elders towards you will remain. Children will be happy with you. You can think about starting a new work and you will also talk about this with your family members. Students of this zodiac will be eager to learn something new from their teachers. Help someone in need, you will get peace of mind.

Taurus

It will be a favorable day for you. What you wanted for many days will be yours. Continuity will remain in work due to some deteriorating work of yours, soon you will get good benefits in future. You will make a plan to go somewhere with your parents, enthusiasm will be seen in your behaviour. The neighbours will appreciate your good behaviour. Offer flowers in the temple, the day will be auspicious.

Gemini

You will have a good day. You will earn virtue by serving someone. Your day may be busy. To spend the evening in peace, you will have go to some quiet place. You will repay the loan taken from someone, which will reduce your tension. It is an auspicious day for the women of this zodiac who are associated with business. You will get respect for good work.

Cancer

Your day will be full of happiness. Whatever work you start, will be completed on time and your juniors will learn something new from your efficiency. The student's mind will be engaged in studies. People of this zodiac who want to start a business, will first take advice from an expert, then there will be good profit in the future. An old friend of yours can also come to meet you.

Leo

It is a good day for you. You can go to the market to buy some new stuff. Your mind will be thrilled about doing some new work. You will get good profit by preparing the outline before any work. You will be praised for your good and hard work in the office. Students will be busy with their studies. Today is a good day for women who work from home.

Virgo

Your day will be happy. In the evening, you will sit with your parents and make a plan for the future. Whatever work you start will be completed in time,. You will discuss new ways of working with your colleagues. Father will ask you to do some important work and you will complete that work with full responsibility. As a result, your father will feel proud of you.

Libra

Your day will be normal. Without expecting help from anyone, you will try to complete your work yourself, this will give you better results. Your best thinking style and routine will add more sparkle to your personality. Before making any kind of business investment, take advice from an expert. Health will be good, but do not be negligent towards health. Take necessary precautions.

Scorpio

You will have a good day. Any important work going on in family life can be completed. Keep your behavior positive. You can also think about the plans made for the future. Will also help in achieving your objectives. You will recognise the role of his family, friends and spouse in life. Restraint and patience will remain in your nature, due to which you will be able to solve all your problems easily. You will find from You may go on a trip for some family work. Pour water on the basil plant, the day will be good.

Sagittarius

It will be a good day. It will be beneficial for businesspeople. Some better opportunities related to investment can be found. New ideas will keep coming in front of you. It is a very good day for planning and taking decisions. You should pay full attention to your responsibility. Try to complete every work with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bear fruit. Your luck will support you. Unemployed can get employment. You will talk with an open mind and at the same time try to understand the problems of others. Apply sandalwood tilak on forehead.

Capricorn

Your day will be full of happiness. Your mind will be engaged in doing some new work. There are possibilities of a two-fold growth in business. Do your work with utmost care, as well as help others in every possible way. Economic condition will be normal. It is a good day for lovemates. You will get love and support from partners. It will be a good time for the students. You can buy any new electronic goods. Without reason, avoid getting caught in controversies. Apply kumkum tilak.

Aquarius

It is going to be a fine day. Keep your thinking positive. You will be successful in handling old work in the office. To pacify an angry partner, you can give them their favourite gift. Think carefully before taking any decision. Being in a hurry in some work can harm you. Get out of the house after eating cardamom, the day will be good.

Pisces

It will be a good day. Everyone you meet will be impressed. You will get support from family in business. Maintain restraint on your speech at the workplace. There will be a dilemma regarding your career, but soon it will be resolved. Your health will be better than before. Eat dry fruits. A plan will be made to hang out with the children, there will be relief from the already ongoing dispute in married life. Control your expenses, otherwise you may be in trouble. Offer water to the Sun God, work will be done easily.

