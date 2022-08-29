Hartalika Teej 2022: Donate these items to goddess Lakshmi, love will increase in married life

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hartalika Teej donation items list

Hartalika Teej 2022: This festival of fasting is celebrated by women as a sacrifice and dedication for their husband's long life. On this special occasion, married women observe Nirjala fast and seek blessings from god for their husband's longevity. From unmarried girls to married women, all apply mehndi on their hands and wear 16 things as a part of their makeup to get ready. This fast is mostly observed in Hindusim by the ladies to get an amazing life partner. According to Hindu belief, if this fast is observed by married women then their husband’s life will be prolonged and unmarried girls get a great match. On this day, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are mainly worshipped and the items related to married women are donated. Other than this, donating special things adds happiness and prosperity to one’s life and also impresses Goddess Lakshmi.

Impress Goddess Lakshmi by donating these items:

1. Donation of Rice

According to Hindu mythology, donating rice on Hartalika Teej is considered very auspicious. Rice is called Akshat in Hinduism and donating rice on this day brings peace and prosperity to the house. Also, it is believed that Lord Shiv and Parvati shower everyone with their blessings.

2. Donation of Fruits

Donating fruits on the day of Hartalika Teej is considered very good as this auspicious day brings great results. Women observing fast should also donate fruits to the temple on this day. By doing this, love and trust remain in their married life.

3. Donation of Clothes

If a woman donates clothing and makeup items to any poor Brahmin on this day, they get good results out of it.

4. Donation of Wheat

On the day of Hartalika Teej, one should donate wheat to a Brahmin. Any fast in Hindusims is considered complete if a person donates wheat. If you do not have wheat, then you can donate flour. Donating barley along with wheat is also considered equal to donating gold. By doing this, there is said to be an increase in wealth and property in the house.

5. Donation of Urad and Chana Dal

Along with grains and fruits, donating urad and chana dal is also considered very auspicious. It is believed that married women should drink water only after donating things on this day. By doing this, they get a lot of happiness and prosperity in their life.

