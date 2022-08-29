Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD images, Facebook & WhatsApp status for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Hartalika Teej 2022

Hartalika Teej 2022: The Hindu festival of Teej has significance in all parts of the country. On this day, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri and pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. They observe 'nirjala' vrat (fast without food and water) and offer their prayers to God. Not only this, but the unmarried girls also observe fast in the hope to get their desired husbands like Lord Shiva. According to the folklore, it is said that Goddess Parvati was the first one to observe the fast after which she got Lord Shiva as her husband.

Every year on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month, women do solah shringar, apply mehendi and decorate themselves in fancy embellishments on Hartalika Teej. The Hindu festival is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Send good wishes, quotes, messages, and HD images to your close ones on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and celebrate the day.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes and Quotes

Sawan aaya rimjhim rimjhim, Jhula jhoolo hokar nishchint, Sukhi raho sada hasti raho, Prarthana kartein hai tumhare liye nishi din. Hartalika Teej ki shubh kamnayein.

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Teej hai anand aur umangon ka tyohar Daliyon mein khilein hain phool aur varsha ki hai fuhar, Aap haste rahein, sukhi rahe yehi hai meri mann ki iccha, Har saal manate rahein aap Hartalika Teej ka yeh tyohar.

Like the beauty of Lord Shiva and Parvati’s love, may happiness and companion ship flourish in your life as well.

May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

On this auspicious day, may darkness and worries leave your life forever and pave the way for light and love to come. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hartalika Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

Hartalika Teej 2022: HD images, Facebook & WhatsApp Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Hartalika Teej 2022

Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

