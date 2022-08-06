Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (Aug 8 to Aug 14): This week may be complicated for you; Know your astro prediction

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (Aug 8 to Aug 14): This week may be complicated for you; Know your astro prediction

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): This new week will be a little troublesome for the people of Capricorn zodiac sign as they will experience a loss in business or personal life, predicts astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2022 8:30 IST
Capricorn zodiac sign
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JPSPLASTICS Capricorn zodiac sign

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): All the 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces are expected to witness major changes in their life depending on their planetary position. For all the Capricorns, expert astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla suggests focusing on things which will help you in return and work in your favour. Also, you may face some hurdles in your professional life. Know in advance how your week is going to be for you. 

Daruwalla says this week is a week full of realization for you. You will be learning through losses you face in your business or in your personal life that will force you to think deeper and seek solutions instead of just going through life passively. You will have to focus on becoming a better version of yourself this week because fate has left you with no other option than that. If you still chose to be resistant to change, you will have difficulty just going through the week successfully. This week does not seem favourable for your business to make progress. You will find it tough to meet deadlines and focus on your work because you will be overwhelmed with a lot of deadlines and a lot of work, on top of that you will be distracted by the relationship problems that you are facing. You are likely to be working throughout this week.

 

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News

Top News

Latest News