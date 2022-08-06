Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): Living in the moment will help you navigate through this week

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): The people of the Aquarius zodiac sign will have a fantastic week and grow in their professional life. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla says you will be able to turn things profitable at work. Also, you will be able to cherish your love life.

Daruwalla says there are people around you at home that make you feel a lot better about yourself this week. With the love and care, you receive this week and the people you receive them from, you will feel amazing from other people’s positive vibrations. Your love life is doing just as well as your professional life. Enjoy every moment of it. You might tend to overthink how good things are in your life right now. Do not worry about the future. Living in the moment will help you navigate through this week very easily.

Your business will do great this week, further predicts Daruwalla. You’ll receive an unexpectedly huge amount of money from a prospect. Your passion for your business speaks volumes to you, You are always fearless and inspiring. All those calculated risks that you took turned out to be in your favor and are paying off this week.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

