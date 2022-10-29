Aaj Ka Panchang, October 30: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang, October 30: Today is the sixth day and Sunday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Shashti Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 3.29 am. Tonight there will be Sukarma Yoga till 7.16 pm. Along with this, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 7.26 am today morning. After that Purvashadha Nakshatra will take place, which will remain till 5:48 am the next day. Apart from this, today is the third and most important day of the Surya Shashthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturdarshi date - till 8.13 am today

Panchami Tithi - till 5.51 am in the morning

Ravi Yoga - Today morning till 6.00 am

Jyestha Nakshatra - Today morning till 9.6 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi - 04:15 pm to 05:38 pm

Mumbai - 04:40 pm to 06:06 pm

Chandigarh- 04:14 pm to 05:36 pm

Lucknow - 04:01 pm to 05:25 pm

Bhopal - 04:18 pm to 05:43 pm

Kolkata - 03:35 pm to 05:00 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:38 pm to 06:03 pm

Chennai - 04:15 pm to 05:43 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:31 am

Sunset - 5:38 pm

