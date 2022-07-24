Aaj Ka Panchang July 25: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang July 25

Aaj Ka Panchang July 25: Today is the Dwadashi date and Monday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 4:16 pm today, after that Trayodashi Tithi will start. Today, there will be Dhruva yoga till 3.03 pm in the afternoon. At the same time, after crossing the whole day today, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 1:06 am. Apart from this, today is Som Pradosh Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Dwadashi date - Till 4:16 pm today

Dhruva Yoga - Today afternoon till 3:03 pm

Mrigashira Nakshatra - By crossing the whole day today till 1:06 am

Rahukaal

Delhi - 07:21 am to 09:03 am

Mumbai - 07:51 am to 09:29 am

Chandigarh - 07:19 am to 09:02 am

Lucknow - 07:09 am to 08:50 am

Bhopal - 07:27 am to 09:07 am

Kolkata - 06:45 am to 08:24 am

Ahmedabad - 07:47 am to 09:26 am

Chennai - 07:28 am to 09:04 am

Sunrise- Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:38 am

Sunset - 7:17 pm

