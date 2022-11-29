Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 30 November 2022: Know Wednesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 November 2022: Know Wednesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2022 17:29 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 30 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 30 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 November 2022: Today is the seventh day of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 8.58 am today, after that Ashtami Tithi will start. Vyaghat Yoga will be there for 2 minutes at 12 noon today. Along with this, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 7.11 am this morning, after that Shatabhisha Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Bhadra of Panchak and Prithvi Lok, as well as today, is Mitra Saptami. Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Saptami date - this morning till 8.58 am 

Vyaghat Yoga -   Today at 12.00 pm till 2 minutes 
Dhanishta Nakshatra  - this morning at 7.11 am

Rahukaal

Delhi - 12:10 PM to 01:28 PM
Mumbai - 12:27 PM to 01:50 PM
Chandigarh - 12:11 PM to 01:28 PM
Lucknow - 11:55 a.m. to 01:14 p.m.
Bhopal - 12:09 pm to 01:30 pm
Kolkata - 11:25 am to 12:47 pm
Ahmedabad - 12:28 PM to 01:49 PM
Chennai - 11:57 a.m. to 01:23 a.m.

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:54 am 
Sunset- 5: 23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

