Aaj Ka Panchang 29 November 2022: Know Tuesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 29 November 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2022 17:13 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 29 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 29 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 29 November 2022:  Today is the Shashthi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 11.4 minutes before noon today. Dhruv Yoga will remain till 2:53 pm today. Along with this, there will be Dwipushkar Yoga from 11:45 am till sunrise. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 8:28 in the morning. After this, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be installed. Apart from this, today is Skanda Shashthi fast. Know Tuesday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi - 11.4 minutes before noon today

Dhruv Yoga -   till 2.53 pm today
Dwipushkar Yoga - 11.4 minutes before sunrise today
Shravan Nakshatra  - This morning at 8.28 am

Rahukaal

Chandigarh - 02:46 pm to 04:03 pm
Lucknow - from 02:34 pm to 03:53 pm
Bhopal - from 02:51 pm to 04:12 pm
Kolkata - 03:08 pm to 03:30 pm
Ahmedabad - 03:10 pm to 04:32 pm
Chennai - 02:48 PM to 04:14 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:54 am 
Sunset- 5: 23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

