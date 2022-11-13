Aaj Ka Panchang 14 November 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aaj Ka Panchang 14 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 14 November 2022: Today is the sixth day and Monday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Shashti Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 3.23 pm late at night. Tonight there will be auspicious yoga till 11.43 pm. Along with this, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will be there from 1.15 pm today till sunrise the next day. Today, Punarvasu Nakshatra will be there till 1.15 pm, after that Pushya Nakshatra will take place. Today is Children's Day. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Prithvi Lok till 03.23 pm late tonight. Today Venus will enter Anuradha Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi - By crossing the whole day today till 3.23 pm late at night.

Shubh Yoga - tonight till 11.43 pm

Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - from 1.15 pm today till sunrise the next day

Punarvasu Nakshatra - Today at 1.15 pm

Prithvi Lok's Bhadra - Tonight till 3:23 pm

Rahukal

Delhi - 08:04 am to 09:24 am

Mumbai - 08:10 am to 09:34 am

Chandigarh - 08:08 am to 09:27 am

Lucknow - from 07:47 am to 09:08 am

Bhopal - 07:56 am to 09:19 am

Kolkata - 07:12 am to 08:35 am

Ahmedabad - 08:15 am to 09:38 am

Chennai - 07:34 am to 09:00 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:42 am

Sunset- 5:28 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

Also Read: Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus: High chances of financial loss for Aries; know impact on other zodiac signs

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope 14 Nov to 20 Nov: Scorpio should not trust people blindly, know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News