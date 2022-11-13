Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus: High chances of financial loss for Aries; know impact on other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus

Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus: 'Mars', the planet of energy, passion, and action is associated with commerce, zeal, and aggression. On November 13th, 2022, Mars will be making its way toward the earth sign Taurus, ruled by Venus. With this transit, both Mars and Venus will be transiting in each other signs known as “Rashi Parivartan”. The fiery planet comprises elements such as resilience, strength, and willpower and will stay there till January 13th, 2023. The transit of Retrograde Mars in Taurus will impact the "energy levels" and temperament of people, causing mood fluctuations and unpredictability in business. The transit will affect the 12 zodiac signs uniquely. The transit will have different impacts on each of the zodiac signs. And yes, it will be intense.

Based on the principles of Karma Positioning System (KPS) and Zero Numerology, a summative assessment of this transit of Mars suggests ‘flow of uncontrolled energy” which may trigger many natural and man-made natural disasters such as earthquake, fire accidents etc.

Here's how the Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus on Nov 13 will impact each zodiac sign-

Aries

High chances of financial loss will plague your new business ventures during the retrograde Mars transit. Making important business decisions may bring unfavorable results. Also, being careless about your expenses may drain your bank account.

Loved ones and peers will see a change in your demeanor as it will turn to rude and irritable inviting unnecessary conflicts with family and colleagues.

ifts will arise as you will feel possessive about your partner.

Students will procrastinate their studies until the last minute. People from all age groups are suggested to take care of their mental health.

Taurus

The times are not favorable for carrying out any real estate deals. Your import and export business may suffer challenges. Yearning for luxurious items will increase.

Your married life will go through turmoil. Singles will experience intense attraction and intimacy. Paying special attention to your mother's health will assure her well-being and strengthen the relationship.

Skin dryness will cause trouble. Hence, keeping yourself hydrated should be the number one priority. Along with hydration, good exercise and diet are crucial to keep you going.

Gemini

Financially, hard times are approaching for the natives born under this air sign. Thus, it's vital to adopt a cautious approach while making business deals or accepting offer letters. Also, have patience if payments get delayed.

Romantic relationships will be disturbed by the lack of attention and quality time. Your ego will play an equal part in creating tension between you and your siblings.

Students preparing for competitive exams will enjoy the taste of success. Ignoring even the mildest of health issues may impose serious long-term problems.

Cancer

Finally, your efforts in business and your job will pay off. Apart from financial gains, you will also achieve recognition and appreciation. Profits from the share market will take you by surprise.

Success will go to your head affecting personal and professional relationships. However, your bond with children will mend.

Students will depend on their peers for academic help but fail. Chronic illnesses will get more severe in the lack of proper medical attention.

Leo

The retrograde Mars transit in Taurus will affect entrepreneurs and employees equally, making you dominate your team members and get frustrated at the slightest issues. Financially, it will not do much for you.

Any past misunderstanding with your partner will resolve. You will also get support from your mother who herself will be suffering from health issues.

Youngsters may find it hard to concentrate on their studies. Without exercise and a nutritious diet, your health will deteriorate.

Virgo

Expenses will touch the sky. Chances of theft and fraud can further deplete your savings. Hence, make spending plans and keep your assets safe.

Differences with father figures and mentors will occur. However, listening to them will protect you from future mishaps. Your relationship with your spouse and children will suffer.

There's nothing more students will like than completing the syllabus. Married people will take special care of their wife's health. Including protein and vitamins in your diet is suggested.

Libra

Dear Librans, the post-transit period will be a financial rollercoaster. It will leave you in uncertainty with unforeseen successes and failures. Try to be respectful in your conversations with the authority.

A lot of verbal fights are on their way. Your commanding voice will irk people. Be careful in maintaining relationships.

Students will find the learning process difficult. Stomach issues and viral fever will make you restless. Avoiding junk food, drinking filtered water and regular medical check-ups will help.

Scorpio

The ruling planet of Scorpio is Pluto and Mars. Hence, the retrograde transit will affect Scorpions fiercely. At work, you will be obsessed with maintaining a certain image which will cause disputes with business partners or colleagues.

Your romantic relationship will be fuelled by ego and aggression. Consequently, it will not be a safe space for your partner.

Developing alcohol consumption will negatively affect your health. It can be avoided by refraining from such ill habits. Exciting opportunities will await students.

Sagittarius

Both business owners and employees can invite heated debate in the workplace. Working professionals will grab wonderful opportunities. Investments will give positive returns.

Existing differences in your marriage, if any, will worsen and may bring a huge change in your life. Being humble will help you out.

Students will feel anxious and distracted. All Sagittarians will deal with low stamina and weakness.

Capricorn

Employees will get promoted. They will be offered better positions with significant and even leadership roles. The transit will mean expansion for business owners.

Romantic relationships will go through a romance drought. Children may feel directionless and take wrong decisions.

Finally, students' hard work will meet with success. Look after your mental and physical health with meditation and yoga.

Aquarius

Your professional life will blossom with recognition and reputation. Be prepared with strategies to handle burdening responsibilities. Real estate or vehicle deals will prove to be advantageous.



Differences may arise in romantic relationships. You will take special care of your mother's health and requirements.

Times will be easy for students who will be triumphant in their academic efforts. Dealing with the transition will require a proactive approach to mental and physical health.

Pisces

Working professionals, gear up for some good news! Either you will be promoted or find a better job opportunity. Entrepreneurs will encounter complications shifting to the transition.

Couples will come closer than ever. Singles will be on the search for their soulmate and will be disheartened in the process.

Given the sensitive nature of this water sign, students will struggle. The symptoms of chronic illnesses will re-emerge. A lack of energy will make the situation severer.

(The author is Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro and Numro Consultant & Founder, Numrovani)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

