  Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset time.

Published on: November 09, 2022 18:23 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022:  Today is the second day and Thursday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. The second date will be till 6.32 pm today. Tonight there will be Parigha Yoga till 9.13 am. Along with this, from 6.32 pm today, Yayijayog will remain till 5.8 am the next morning and after crossing the whole day today, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 5:8 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is non-stop fasting. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - Today till 6.32 pm

Parigha Yoga - Tonight till  9.13 am
Yayjayyoga  - Today evening from 6.32 pm to 5:8 am next morning
Rohini Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5:8 am the next morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM 
Mumbai - 01:47 PM to 03:12 PM 
Chandigarh - 01:27 PM to 02:47 PM 
Lucknow - 01:12 pm to 02:34 pm 
Bhopal - 01:27 PM to 02:51 PM 
Kolkata - 12:44 pm to 02:08 pm 
Ahmedabad - 01:47 PM to 03:10 PM 
Chennai - 01:19 pm to 02:46 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:39 am 
Sunset - 5:30 PM

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

