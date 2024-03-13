Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 13, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP releases 2nd list, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Khattar to contest, 6 out of 7 BJP MPs from Delhi not renominated

BJP agrees to leave 5 seats in Bihar for Chirag Paswan’s party, Congress demands 15 seats in Bihar from RJD

Maharashtra NDA seat sharing finalised, BJP to contest 31, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena to contest 13, and NCP(Ajit) to contest 4 seats

