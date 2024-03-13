Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 13, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 23:51 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:
  • BJP releases 2nd list, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Khattar to contest, 6 out of 7 BJP MPs from Delhi not renominated 
  • BJP agrees to leave 5 seats in Bihar for Chirag Paswan’s party, Congress demands 15 seats in Bihar from RJD 
  • Maharashtra NDA seat sharing finalised, BJP to contest 31, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena to contest 13, and NCP(Ajit) to contest 4 seats

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

