Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 6, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly, Muslim leaders describe it as ‘anti-Islamic’

Hindu Mahasabha in Agra opposes Urs (death anniv) of Mughal emperor Shahjahan in Taj Mahal, recites Shiv Chalisa

ED raids Arvind Kejriwal's PA, AAP MP ND Gupta and a CA in Delhi Jal Board scam

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.