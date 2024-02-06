Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly, Muslim leaders describe it as ‘anti-Islamic’
- Hindu Mahasabha in Agra opposes Urs (death anniv) of Mughal emperor Shahjahan in Taj Mahal, recites Shiv Chalisa
- ED raids Arvind Kejriwal's PA, AAP MP ND Gupta and a CA in Delhi Jal Board scam
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.