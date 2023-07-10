West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: Re-polling begins at 697 booths in 5 districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal panchayat elections: Re-polling today

West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: The State Election Commission (SEC) announced re-polling to be conducted in 697 booths spread across five districts today following the violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal on July 8. According to an official statement, re-polling is being held in Purulia, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Nadia and South 24 Parganas. The SEC passed the order after going through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places. A total of 15 people were killed and several injured in violence reported across the state during the panchayat poll. The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 out of 30 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.