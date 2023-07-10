Monday, July 10, 2023
     
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: Re-polling begins at 697 booths in 5 districts
West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: The re-polling is being held in Purulia, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Nadia and South 24 Parganas districts.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Kolkata Updated on: July 10, 2023 7:37 IST
West Bengal panchayat elections
Image Source : PTI West Bengal panchayat elections: Re-polling today

West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: The State Election Commission (SEC) announced re-polling to be conducted in 697 booths spread across five districts today following the violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal on July 8. According to an official statement, re-polling is being held in Purulia, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Nadia and South 24 Parganas. The SEC passed the order after going through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places. A total of 15 people were killed and several injured in violence reported across the state during the panchayat poll. The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 out of 30 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia. 

India Tv - West Bengal Panchayat polls

Image Source : ANIRe-polling at these booths in the state

Live updates :West Bengal panchayat elections: Re-polling

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voters queue up outside polling booth in Murshidabad | WATCH

    Voters queued up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district amid the re-polling for panchayat elections. Re-polling is being conducted in 697 booths today.

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Visuals from polling booth number 113, South 24 Parganas

    Visuals have surfaced from the polling booth number 113, South 24 Parganas. In the video, the presiding officer and other staff were seen making arrangements for the voting.

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to BSF, seeks deployment of adequate forces for re-polling

    West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to BSF Inspector General (Eastern Command) SC Budakoti, asking him to deploy adequate forces to prevent the recurrence of violent incidents during re-polling in certain booths for the panchayat elections, on July 10.

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bengal Governor likely to meet Amit Shah today over violence in state

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is likely to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today over the widespread violence during the panchayat polls in the state. Multiple incidents of violence were reported on the polling day (July 8) casting a long shadow on the conduct of the panchayat polls across the state.

  • Jul 10, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Protests over panchayat polls turn violent in different parts of state

    Protests were held in different parts of the state on Sunday (July 9) against the violence that rocked the panchayat elections and over allegations of irregularities. BJP supporters staged a demonstration outside the State Election Commission office in Kolkata. Security was beefed up in the area as the protestors shouted slogans against the SEC over the alleged "inability" of the poll panel to conduct the elections peacefully.

