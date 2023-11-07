Bengal Speaker says 22 Bills pending to be cleared by Raj Bhavan for over 12 years

Follow us on Image Source : @BIMANBANERJEE18 West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay has said that there are 22 Bills that are pending to be cleared from the Raj Bhavan for over the last 12 and half years.

Bandopadhyay was speaking to the media on the Supreme Court's observations on the delay on the part of the Governors to clear the pending Bills.

The Speaker further said that Governor CV Ananda Bose should create a drafting section at the Raj Bhavan.

"This drafting section will be able to scrutinise whether there are legal lapses in the Bills which have been passed on the floor of the Assembly. There are similar committees for scrutinising Bills in the Lok Sabha as well as in the West Bengal Assembly. The task of the committee is to scrutinise the Bills and bring the lapses, if any, to the notice of the authorities concerned," Bandopadhyay said.

The Governor can also consult with the state advocate general if there are lapses in the Bill, he said.

Three Bills that were passed in the first term of the Mamata-led government during 2011-2016 are pending to be cleared by Raj Bhavan, while four Bills that were passed during the second term between 2016-2021 have not been received, Bengal Speaker said.

In the third term, after 2021, 15 Bills are pending clearance from the Governor's office, he added.

