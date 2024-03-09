'Bengal's anger with TMC, Congress and Left clearly visible': PM Modi in Siliguri

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/X PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bengal's Siliguri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public at a programme during the launch of multiple development projects in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday and said that the state's anger with TMC, Congress and Left is clearly visible. He was also felicitated during the rally in Siliguri.

This is the third visit of the Prime Minister to the state this month. Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was among those present at the programme. Addressing the function, Modi said eastern India was ignored after Independence but his government considers it as the growth engine of the country. He further said,

He said, "There was a time when the trains entered north-east the speed used to reduce. But the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal in the same way as it is being increased in the entire country. After independence for a long time, the development of eastern India was ignored."

The PM inaugurated multiple projects of railway line electrification that will benefit the people of northern West Bengal and nearby areas, an official statement said. These railway lines are the Eklakhi-Balurghat section, Barsoi-Radhikapur section, Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Haldibari section, Siliguri-Aluabari section via Bagdogra, and the Siliguri–Sivok–Alipurduar Junction–Samuktala section, it said. He also inaugurated the doubling of the railway line in the Manigram-Nimtita section and automatic block signaling in the Ambari-Falakata-Aluabari section.

During the earlier two trips this month, the prime minister visited different districts of southern West Bengal -- Hooghly, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, considered the stronghold of the TMC. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept northern West Bengal, which the PM is visiting this time.

Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated the world's longest twin-lane 'Sela Tunnel' and several other development projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ | PM Modi unveils statue of Lachit Borphukan, addresses public meeting in Assam's Jorhat | VIDEO

ALSO READ | PM Modi inaugurates world's longest twin-lane Sela Tunnel, other projects in Arunachal Pradesh