Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP fields Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra from Basirhat seat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP candidate Rekha Patra from Basirhat

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Making a strong political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rekha Patra as its candidate from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections. Patra is one of the women who was a survivor of violence in the Sandeshkhali area of the state. Patra was the first to file a case in the Sandeshkhali incident.

Watch what Rekha Patra said on her candidature

On her candidature from Basirhat, Patra says, "I want to thank PM Modi for the candidature (from Basirhat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls). I will raise my voice for the Sandeshkhali victims..."

Meanwhile, in response to the Sandeshkhali controversy, the Trinamool Congress has decided to withdraw MP Nusrat Jahan from the candidacy for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Instead, the party has nominated Nurul Islam to contest in her place.

Who is Rekha Patra?

Rekha Patra, a housewife residing in the troubled region of Sandeshkhali, was leading a quiet life in the Patrapara area of Sandeshkhali, with little involvement in political affairs. However, her name gained national attention when she emerged as a prominent figure leading the protests against alleged sexual violence in Sandeshkhali.

It was she who first raised the voice of the women of Sandeshkhali and all three accused expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar are behind bars.

Additionally, Patra was reportedly part of a group that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting in Barasat on March 6, where they discussed the challenges faced by women in Sandeshkhali with the Prime Minister.

BJP announces 19 candidates from West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of 111 candidates in its fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP released the list of 19 candidates for Bengal. The party has fielded Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk while Tapas Roy will contest the elections from the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Phase 1 (April 19): Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri

Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Phase 2 (April 26): Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat

Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Phase 3 (May 7): Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad

Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad Phase 4 (May 13): Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum

Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum Phase 5 (May 20): Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag

Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag Phase 6 (May 25): Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur

Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur Phase 7 (June 1): Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 seats. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: BJP announces 19 candidates from West Bengal, fields Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk | Check Details

Also Read: Bloodshed has returned in Bengal politics before Lok Sabha elections, Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata govt