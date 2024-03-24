BJP announces 19 candidates from West Bengal, fields Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP has fielded Justice Abhijit Ganguly from the Tamluk constituency.

The Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place from April 19. The party has fielded Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk while Tapas Roy will contest the elections from the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

West Bengal is set to witness polling in all seven phases beginning on April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th General Elections in the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Here is the full list of candidates from West Bengal:

Jalpaiguri - Jayanta Roy Darjeeling - Raju Bista Raiganj - Kartick Paul Jangipur - Dhananjay Ghosh Krishnanagar - Amrita Roy Barrackpur - Arjun Singh Dum Dum - Silbhadra Dutta Barasat - Swapan Majumder Basirhat - Rekha Patra Mathurapur (SC) - Ashok Purkait Kolkata Dakshin - Sushri Debashree Chaudhary Kolkata Uttar - Tapas Roy Uluberia - Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury Sreerampur - Kabir Shankar Bose Arambagh (SC) - Arup Kanti Digar Tamluk - Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Medinipur - Agnimitra Paul Bardhamam Purba (SC) - Ashim Kumar Sarkar Bardhaman (Durgapur) - Dilip Ghosh

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

ALSO READ | BJP releases fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut fielded by BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for Lok Sabha Elections 2024