BJP announces 19 candidates from West Bengal, fields Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk | Check Details

Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
West Bengal is set to witness polling in all seven phases beginning on April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th General Elections in the country.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2024 21:51 IST
BJP has fielded Justice Abhijit Ganguly from the Tamluk
Image Source : FILE BJP has fielded Justice Abhijit Ganguly from the Tamluk constituency.

The Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place from April 19. The party has fielded Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk while Tapas Roy will contest the elections from the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Here is the full list of candidates from West Bengal: 

  1. Jalpaiguri - Jayanta Roy
  2. Darjeeling - Raju Bista
  3. Raiganj - Kartick Paul
  4. Jangipur - Dhananjay Ghosh 
  5. Krishnanagar - Amrita Roy
  6. Barrackpur - Arjun Singh
  7. Dum Dum - Silbhadra Dutta
  8. Barasat - Swapan Majumder
  9. Basirhat - Rekha Patra
  10. Mathurapur (SC) - Ashok Purkait
  11. Kolkata Dakshin - Sushri Debashree Chaudhary
  12. Kolkata Uttar - Tapas Roy
  13. Uluberia - Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury
  14. Sreerampur - Kabir Shankar Bose
  15. Arambagh (SC) - Arup Kanti Digar
  16. Tamluk - Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay
  17. Medinipur - Agnimitra Paul
  18. Bardhamam Purba (SC) - Ashim Kumar Sarkar
  19. Bardhaman (Durgapur) - Dilip Ghosh

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

