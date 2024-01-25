'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters West Bengal, to have two-day hiatus on January 26-27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: After completing its Assam leg, the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning. He was welcomed by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Yatra commenced its West Bengal leg through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.

Upon the symbolic flag handover, the yatra is scheduled to proceed towards Khagrabari Chowk in Cooch Behar, where Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting. The itinerary includes traversing through Tufanganj and Cooch Behar town, followed by a padayatra from Maa Bhawani Chowk in Cooch Behar.

Yatra to take brief pause on Jan 26-27

Continuing by bus to Gokshadanga, the yatra is set to reach Falakata in Alipurduar district for an overnight halt. Following a brief pause on January 26-27, it will resume its journey, navigating through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling districts before crossing into Bihar on January 29.

Re-entering West Bengal on January 31 via Malda, the yatra will pass through Murshidabad, significant Congress stronghold districts, before concluding its journey in the state on February 1.

About Bengal leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bengal leg of the yatra spans 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies — Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad -- over five days. This marks Gandhi’s first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.

The Bengal leg of the Yatra began a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in West Bengal.

Both Congress and the TMC are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The CPI (M) and Left parties, allies of the Congress within the state and the INDIA bloc at the national level, are expected to join the march. However, TMC has decided to abstain, citing a lack of information about the Yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi's case transferred to Assam CID amid row over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra