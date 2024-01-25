Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Rahul Gandhi's case transferred to Assam CID amid spat with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Police has transferred a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the state CID.

Guwahati Updated on: January 25, 2024 10:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati: Assam Police has transferred a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party workers over a clash with cops during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that a case related to the 'violation of various laws' during the Congress's yatra in Guwahati on January 23 has been transferred to the CID for a "thorough and in-depth investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"Reference Basistha PS Case No. 55/24 U/S.120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd 2024 has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam," Singh said in an X post.

