Amit Shah, JP Nadda set target to win more than 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target for the BJP to win more than 35 seats in West Bengal in next year's Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah along with BJP President JP Nadda held a state leadership meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday and assessed the party's poll preparations.

Both Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a series of meetings and urged leadership to strive for victory in more than 35 seats. The state has a total of 42 Parliamentary seats.

"At the internal party meeting, both Amit Shah Ji and Nadda Ji took stock of our organisational preparedness and asked us to reach out to the masses with the developmental work the Modi government has done in the last 10 years," a BJP leader said.

"There has been no announcement as of now. But an election management committee will be formed, which will look into the winnability of seats, our strengths, and weaknesses in each seat," said another party leader.

Amit Shah, addressing the Bengal BJP's social media cell, said, "In 2024, the BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal. The BJP will contest the election hinging on its social media strength because the regional media does not carry the message of the saffron party, fearing the TMC," BJP's Bengal unit said.

Amit Shah also talked about how the BJP has made in roads in the state from having not a single MLA to securing 77 seats in Assembly and 18 Lok Sabha.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC secured a resounding victory for the third consecutive term, winning 215 assembly seats, while the BJP secured 77.

