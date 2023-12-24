Bengal: Governor skips Jadavpur University convocation, 'ousted' officiating VC chairs event in fresh tensions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

Amid a standoff between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Jadavpur University’s convocation witnessed a tense atmosphere on Sunday (December 24), in which Governor CV Ananda Bose did not participate, and Buddhadeb Sau, whom Bose removed as the officiating vice chancellor on disciplinary grounds, chaired the ceremony. Around 5,000 students received degrees and certificates at the convocation.

Sau was removed from his office on the eve of the scheduled date of convocation on Sunday.

Bengal education department slams Governor

The state higher education department slammed the Governor’s "arbitrary and unilateral decision" and urged the university’s highest decision-making body, the court, to allow Sau to exercise his powers for the benefit of the students.

Sau officially opened the ceremony but refrained from addressing the gathering or distributing degrees. He instead sat through the proceedings on the podium.

He handed over the responsibility of awarding degrees to pro-VC Amitava Dutta.

The Governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of state-run universities, did not attend the convocation despise being invited and present in the city.

Sau talks to media

In a subsequent press interaction, Sau talked about the incident and said that the governor's removal letter provided no reasons for his dismissal. He emphasised that he followed the state government's directive, thanking Education Minister Bratya Basu and Chancellor Bose for their support.

"The state government's communique allowed me to hold the court meeting just before the convocation and I went by the mandate. I am thankful to the education minister and his department. I also thank the chancellor for allowing me to work all these days," he said.

Sau clarified that he had assumed the role of interim VC as per the mandate, denying any personal aspirations for the position.

Sau did not comment on whether he will be at the VC's office on January 2, when the institute reopens after the Christmas-New Year vacation, stating he would act by the law.

"I will act as per the law. As the officiating VC, it was my responsibility to complete the convocation process," he added.

Raj Bhavan was miffed with Sau for proceeding with the convocation on the scheduled date of December 24, despite Bose not granting consent due to legal concerns.

