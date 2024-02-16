'Bengal deteriorating under Mamata,' says Adhir Ranjan after stopped from visiting violence-hit Sandeshkhali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

West Bengal Congress chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has hit out at I.N.D.I.A bloc member and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government saying that the state's condition is deteriorating and there is no democracy left here. Chowdhury's statement came as he along with other leaders wanted to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali to meet the victims but were stopped by the police.

Hitting out at the Mamata government, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Bengal me sarkar ne durgati kardi hai... no democracy left in the country."

"We came here to meet people... and we are not even allowed to do that...," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

He questioned the state government's rationale behind denying access to opposition parties, stating, "Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?"

Following the interruption at Rampur village, Chowdhury and Congress workers staged a sit-in, leading to a minor altercation with police. Addressing reporters, Chowdhury criticised Banerjee for purportedly "communalising the issue."

"The chief minister, instead of acknowledging that the incidents in Sandeshkhali are a matter of shame, is attempting to imbue them with a communal narrative by introducing the aspects of Hindus and Muslims. We condemn such communal politics," he asserted.

Chowdhury's remarks came amidst Banerjee's allegations implicating the saffron camp of instigating unrest in the area.

Adhir Ranjan not allowed to visit Sandeshkhali area, slams Mamata govt

Adhir Ranjan was stopped by police on way to restive Sandeshkhali area, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders, citing prohibitory orders.

Authorities cited prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as the reason behind the prevention of the Congress delegation's entry into Sandeshkhali.

Chowdhury condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government, asserting that it was attempting to politicise the situation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) accused the TMC and the state government of complicity in crimes against women in Sandeshkhali.

With inputs from PTI

