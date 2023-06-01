Kolkata: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee participates in candlelight march in protesting wrestlers support | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee participates in candlelight march in protesting wrestlers support | VIDEO

Wrestlers protest: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today (June 1) participated in a candlelight march in protesting wrestlers support. The candlelight march headed towards the Gandhi statue in Kolkata.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee rode pillion on a motorcycle in Kolkata on Thursday.

BKU leaders Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar:

A khap 'mahapanchayat' to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held in Soram village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh today. After the meeting, Khap leaders said they will again hold mahapanchayat in Haryana's Kurukshetra tomorrow (June 2).

The meeting has been called to discuss the future course of action to get justice for the wrestlers. The mahapanchayat has been called two days after farmer leader Naresh Tikait convinced wrestlers to hold off on immersing their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar.

Speaking to media persons, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the accused must not be allowed to speak in public as he is booked under POCSO act. The discussion is underway and will tell you (media) once it ends, he added. The government is defending the accused, he alleged.

"A Khap representative will meet the President and the government. Khap and these women (protesting wrestlers) won't be defeated. More decisions will be taken at Kurukshetra tomorrow," said Rakesh Tikait at Khap maha panchayat.

The 'mahapanchayat' is being attended by khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. The 'mahapanchayat' will pass a resolution at the end of the meeting. It is likely to be passed by the evening after the khap leaders from all states have expressed their views on the issue, a BKU leader said.

(With agencies inputs)

