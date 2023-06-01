Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Wrestlers Protest: IOC demands 'unbiased' investigation, calls treatment of players 'disturbing'

Hours after United World Wrestling released a statement, International Olympic Committee has also done the same calling out the treatment to Indian Wrestlers in Brij Bhushan case. IOC has demanded an unbiased investigation into the case and urged for the safety and well being of wrestlers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a strongly-worded statement over the treatment meted out to Indian Wrestlers in their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh. The wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting for over a month at Jantar Mantar. However, they were detained on the day of the opening of new Parliament Building for breaking the security barricades during their march. 

Their protest venue Jantar Mantar was also cleared on the same day and the Police cleared they won't be allowed to protest now. While the treatment meted out to the wrestlers was criticised throughout, the world was shocked with United World Wrestling coming out with a statement in the matter.

Now even International Olympic Committee has also jumped into the matter demanding for an unbiased investigation in the sexual harrassment case. It also said that the treatment of the Indian grapplers was 'disturbing' over the weekend while also urging for their safety and well-being while also hoping that the investigation in concluded soon.

"The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing. The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up on by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law. We understand that a first step towards such a criminal investigation has been made, but more steps have to follow before concrete actions become visible. We urge that the safety and wellbeing of these athletes is duly considered throughout this process and that this investigation will be speedily concluded," IOC said in a statement.

"From the very beginning of the allegations, the IOC has been in close contact with United World Wrestling (UWW), which has already taken measures. The IOC supports UWW as the competent sporting authority to address this issue as it pertains to the governance of the sport of wrestling in India. We have been informed by UWW that the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is currently not in charge.

"The IOC will continue to support UWW in all their efforts and in the framework of the IOC Guidelines for International Federations and NOCs for safeguarding athletes from harassment and abuse in sport," the statement further read.

