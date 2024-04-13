Lok Sabha elections: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gets into altercation with TMC workers in Baharampur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/ALL INDIA TRINAMOOL CONGRESS Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader and candidate from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly got into an altercation and “intimidated” a Trinamool Congress workers while campaigning in the constituency. The party shared the purported CCTV footage dated April 13 on its X handle on Saturday. TMC termed the Congress leader’s action as “fear of losing” against Yusuf Pathan, former Indian cricketer who has been pitted against the five-time MP from the seat.

In the purported video shot at 10.49 am on Saturday, Chowdhury was seen threatening to slap a person and indulging in a heated argument. He was also seen pushing the man in presence of the security officials. The officials were then seen taking the man away to calm down the situation.

What did TMC say?

TMC termed the act as “hooliganism” said that using “muscle power” would not help the sitting Congress MP.

“Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in anyway!” TMC posted on X.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "... It reflects the culture of Congress... He is in mental tension. He knows that Congress and BJP will not win here, so he is frustrated..."

Notably, TMC and Congress were initially part of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc in West Bengal, however, TMC ditched the Congress to contest alone on all 42 seats of the state after seat-sharing talks failed to take off.

ALSO READ | TMC leaders end 24-hour ‘Dharna’ in Delhi demanding change of chiefs of central probe agencies