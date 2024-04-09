TMC leaders end 24-hour ‘Dharna’ in Delhi demanding change of chiefs of central probe agencies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leaders

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Tuesday (April 9) ended their 24-hour ‘Dharna’ at the Mandir Marg police station in the national capital where they were detained on Monday for protesting outside the Election Commission office in the city. The 10-member delegation of the TMC had staged a protest demanding to change the chiefs of central probe agencies like ED, CBI and NIA.

After they were detained by the Delhi Police yesterday and later released, the leaders ended their protest today.

TMC leader Dola Sen said after the completion of the protest, “The way we were detained yesterday and released late at night, we completed the dharna here”.

“The heads of ED, CBI, NIA and IT should be changed so that the elections in Bengal are conducted in a proper manner,” she added.

TMC writes to Bengal governor

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday (April 9) wrote to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre was “misusing” central investigative agencies and the Election Commission was not taking action on complaints about it. In the letter, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP and the central agencies to target TMC leaders.

"The BJP has entered into an unholy nexus with the NIA, ED, CBI and I-T. This is evident from the fact that from the very beginning of the ensuing elections, there has been a nationwide action against the opposition leaders of various parties including the TMC," he alleged.

He claimed the EC did not act despite multiple complaints lodged by the TMC requesting intervention to "preserve the sanctity of the Lok Sabha elections".

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, also pointed to the detention of the senior TMC leaders in New Delhi while holding a dharna outside the EC's office.

He had on Monday evening met Governor Bose along with senior party leaders, raising these issues.

