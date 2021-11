Published on: November 01, 2021 20:07 IST

T20 World Cup Dhamaka: Who is responsible for India's second defeat in World Cup?

It won’t be wrong to say that New Zealand have stamped authority over India across all World Cup formats now. From MS Dhoni’s run out in semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup to outplaying India in the World Test Championship Final 2021, to now the battering of the Men in blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021; the Kiwis have become India's Achilles heel at the biggest of stages.