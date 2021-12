Updated on: December 30, 2021 18:00 IST

IND vs SA, 1st Test: India breach Fortress Centurion with 113-run win over South Africa

India's once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test here on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series victory in the Rainbow nation.