Updated on: March 14, 2024 18:53 IST

Delhi Capitals qualify for WPL 2024 summit clash | March 14th | Sports Wrap

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals won their league stage fixture to storm into the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 tournament. On the other hand, Multan Sultans will be up against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap