Updated on: September 15, 2023 19:47 IST

Cricket Express: Match between India-Bangladesh today, there can be a big change in playing 11, see big news

Mohammed Shami has not got many opportunities to play in Asia Cup 2023. He played only one match in the current edition of the tournament, against Nepal. In the absence of Bumrah, he was kept in the playing-11. Watch the big cricket news of India-Bangladesh match today.