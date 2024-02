Updated on: February 26, 2024 18:58 IST

Xiaomi launches new photo-geared 14 Series smartphone ahead of Mobile World Congress 2024

Xiaomi launched its new AI-enhanced and photography-geared 14 Series smartphone, along with other wearable gadgets for international markets. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra phone includes a quad-camera configuration, while the Xiaomi 14 has a triple-camera configuration, Xiaomi stated.