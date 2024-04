Updated on: April 18, 2024 15:08 IST

World Heritage Day: From Sundarbans To Khajuraho, India's Heritage Sites That Need To Be Conserved

World Heritage Day: According to UNESCO, out of the 1,199 World Heritage Sites, about 56 are listed as 'in danger.' These include 16 natural and 40 cultural sites and they face a range of threats, including natural disasters, urbanization, pollution, and armed conflict.