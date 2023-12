Updated on: December 18, 2023 13:06 IST

Tamil Nadu: Rainfall lashes southern part of the state | Schools, banks remain shut | India TV News

Extreme rainfall persists in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, with Palayamkottai recording 26 cm and Kanyakumari recording 17 cm on Monday. In the wake of these torrential rains, schools, colleges, banks and several other institutions remained shut on Monday after government orders.