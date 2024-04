Updated on: April 03, 2024 17:58 IST

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 Years, what makes the country prone to earthquakes?

An earthquake offshore Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the capital Taipei on 3rd April, knocking out power in several parts of the city and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines. But Taiwan often gets hit by earthquakes, what's the reason?