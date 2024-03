Updated on: March 28, 2024 18:42 IST

Supriya Shrinate denied Lok Sabha poll ticket, is it because of Kangana Ranaut controversy?

In its latest move, Congress has replaced Supriya Shrinate as a candidate from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency she contested in 2019. Notably, Congress has named Virendra Chaudhary as its choice from the Maharajgang constituency. But what was the reason behind it?